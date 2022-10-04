Ghanaian comedienne, Jacinta Ocansey, will be holding her maiden comedy show on October 8, 2022.

The show dubbed ‘One Night Stand’ will be held at the National Theatre in Accra.

She will be performing alongside OB Amponsah, Foster Romanus, Clemento Suarez, Buchi, Gordons, and Senator.

Also representing the feminine side of comedy are Afia Barcelona and Felicia Osei.

There will be musical performances from Sista Afia and Kwanpa Band.

Jacinta, is one of the very few female comedians proving their mettle in the Ghanaian comedy space.

She has been on the stages of A Night of Laughs and Music, Music Magic and Comedy show, Love and Laughter show, and Lord of the Ribs Comedy Show in Nigeria.

Others are Comedy Night with Buchi (Lagos), Comedy Express, Shakara and the Gang (Lagos), Girltalk, DKB Live, Laughline, Live Comedy Thursdays, Easter Comedy Show, Silverbird Comedy Night, Corporate Comedy Series, among others.

Jacinta gained popularity after her performance at Comedy Club in Osu hosted by David Oscar. This was followed by another successful performance at the 2015 Akwaaba UK Comedy Night at Movenpick Hotel.

Dial *447*2219# to purchase tickets for Jacinta’s ‘One Night Stand’ or call 0506780720 for delivery.