On a sunny Monday afternoon in October, Mr. Daniel Nii Ashong Morton, a retiree, admires his sleek new Samsung Galaxy S22 smartphone. It is one of the gifts Vodafone Ghana has given him to thank him for being a loyal customer.

A loyal Vodafone Ghana customer for the past 20 years, he vouched that the network is one of the best in Ghana.

“I have been on Vodafone for close to 20 years. In the second year after OneTouch was introduced, I bought my SIM. So, when Vodafone came, my SIM was moved to Vodafone, and since then I have been with Vodafone. I have had the best experience and I don’t want to move. So far, it’s been good,” he continued.

Another loyal customer, Mr. Ebenezer Ketsi, also commended Vodafone Ghana saying, “I’m very grateful for what Vodafone has done for me. Since I’ve been using Vodafone, I haven’t had any problems.”

The Vodafone Ghana Customer Experience team also visited and rewarded other long-term customers including Madam Joyce Afua Haligah, a corporate professional, and Mr. William Antwi, an entrepreneur. They both expressed their appreciation to the Vodafone team.

In addition to brand-new smartphones, these Vodafone Ghana customers were also given Smart Rechargeable Beverage Mugs, power banks, and other Vodafone-branded products.

Since embarking on its Care Month campaign in October, Vodafone Ghana has awarded consumers at many touchpoints with Vodafone-branded souvenirs, free calls, and other gifts.

The Senior Management Team of Vodafone Ghana has also visited various Vodafone retail shops to meet with customers, offer them gifts, and thank them for choosing the network.

Angela Mensah-Poku, Director of Digital Transformation and Commercial Operations, commented on the Care Month initiative: “We are thrilled to devote an entire month to thanking consumers for their loyalty to our brand. This is because our success story would be incomplete without our customers’ trust and support.”

She underlined the telco’s dedication to customers, stating, “Vodafone also wishes to restate its commitment to serving customers better and providing more innovative solutions that suit the needs of our customers.”