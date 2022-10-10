Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential Plc, has partnered with JA Africa, one of the largest and most-impactful youth-serving NGOs in Africa, to launch the Cha-Ching Money Show with Adanna and Emeka, a TV series which aims to instill sound financial habits and promote financial responsibility to millions of children across Africa. The TV show builds on Cha-Ching, an award-winning financial literacy and responsibility program.

Since 2016, JA has delivered Cha-Ching in Africa to over 13,000 young people in schools across Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia.

In light of the ultimate goal to see as many students as possible across Africa impacted by Cha-Ching, JA Africa and Prudence Foundation have partnered to bring the Cha-Ching program from the classroom to TV through the “Cha-Ching Money Show with Adanna and Emeka” which builds on the Cha-Ching Cartoon series with wraparound sessions with young teenage African hosts, Adanna Okoli and Emeka Nwogugu.

Speaking at the premiere of the TV show at the Silverbird Cinema, Executive Director of Prudence Foundation, Marc Fancy, said, “We are delighted to be launching this new program as part of the ecosystem of our financial education program Cha-Ching. We hope that this new program will inspire and educate millions of children in Ghana on the importance of financial literacy. We believe financial education is a crucial life skill and by providing children with the right and appropriate foundations, skills, knowledge and values around money and money management they can navigate a more financially secure and successful future. We are so pleased to be driving this agenda here in Ghana and look forward to expanding our impact to reach as many children as possible.”

Simi Nwogugu, CEO of JA Africa, said, “JA students in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Uganda and Zambia learn a lot about earning, spending and saving money through the Cha Ching program, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused a slow down in expansion of this program so we decided to come up with a way to expand this program to as many students as possible using TV. The wrap-around content around the original videos helps to enhance learning and inspire young African children who see themselves reflected in the hosts. We are grateful to Prudence Foundation who have shown exemplary commitment to instilling financial literacy in African kids.”

Low participation rates in the financial system by young people ultimately hinder their ability to take personal actions such as saving towards financial security.

The Cha-Ching Money Show with Adanna and Emeka will help children develop good financial habits and by distributing the content through local media, this program will, most importantly, reach children in underserved communities.