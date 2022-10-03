Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, wants a non-partisan approach in dealing with the menace of illegal mining.

Mr. Jinpaor said politicising the fight against galamsey will not augur well for the state.

Speaking at the 40th-anniversary celebration of the Faculty Renewable Natural Resources of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor says the fight against galamsey must go beyond politics.

“It requires collective action from all of us. Not just the President or his ministers but more importantly, traditional, local, political and all authorities at all levels as well as residents in these communities.”

“This fight must be above partisan politics. It must be a national fight, and it requires all of our collective effort to win this noble struggle of ours,” the minister said.