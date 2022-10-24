A member of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project, Rev. Joyce Aryee, is optimistic Ghana’s economic crisis will not stop donations to the project.

At a press conference to announce a call centre for Ghanaians to seek answers on the project such as how to make donations, a member of the board of trustees, Rev. Aryee, said she did not expect the economic hardship to persist in the long term.

“Human beings are so resilient. I am 76. I have lived through worse economic times in our country, therefore, I know economic times are as transient as the seasons of life.”

“God has a way of touching our lives in ways that sometimes we don’t understand. We are still going to church, aren’t we? And we are still making donations, aren’t we? But times are difficult and that’s what gives me hope that, never mind how difficult times are, some people will willingly support,” she added.

She further indicated that the call centre is expected to improve the relationship between the public and the cathedral.

Construction work on the National Cathedral was suspended because of a lack of funds.

The $450 million project was envisioned by the government in March 2017 as a physical embodiment of national unity, harmony, and spirituality.

It remains unclear how much has been pumped into the project from donations and government support.

As of June 2022, various church denominations had contributed GH¢2.21 million towards the construction.