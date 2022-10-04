Kenya has authorised the cultivation and importation of genetically modified crops and animal feeds, ending a decade-long ban that had been imposed due to health fears.

It comes as the country is experiencing a devastating drought. The worst drought in 40 years has left millions facing hunger.

President William Ruto’s government has turned to genetically modified crops as a way of helping boost yields.

It says the country needs seeds that are resistant to drought, pests and diseases.

A decade ago the production and import of GM crops was banned due to concerns over possible health risks.

It was clearly an unpopular decision with America, which is home to major producers of genetically engineered seeds.

In July, Joe Biden’s administration announced a new partnership with Kenya which included a commitment to boost trade in the agriculture sector.

Despite the prospect of better yields some are wary that farmers could become too reliant on rules laid down by foreign, private companies.