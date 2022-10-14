The Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu has called on both local and foreign investors to take advantage of the region’s economic potential and invest to develop the area.

Addressing a delegation led by the Kenyan High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E Eliphas Barine, the Oti Regional Minister, noted that, “the region is fast developing and will soon compete with other developed regions”.

“The Oti Region which was created in 2019 is one of the biggest among the 6 newly created regions, and it has a lot of potential. Agriculture, eco-tourism among others and recently the discovery of iron ore in Akpafutordzi and other districts in the region have placed the region as one of the regions which will help the economic growth of the country when fully developed.”

Addressing the delegation, Mr. Makubu called for collaboration between local and foreign investors.

He stressed the need for African countries to collaborate and foster unity and development.

According to Mr. Makubu, the establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is a step in the right direction, in the collaboration between African countries to empower development across the continent.

Mr. Joshua Makubu also called on the Kenyan High Commissioner to Ghana, to adopt the Oti Region and lead investors from Kenya to tap from the economic potential in the Oti Region.

“The African Free Trade Area came at the right time, and it is a step in the right direction to see the development of African countries by African countries. Oti Region is ready for investment and the time had come for the investor community to turn their attention to the area. We hope this will help investors across the continent invest in the region.”

“The discovery of deposits of iron ore also makes the region the destination for agriculture and mining investors. We are therefore calling on potential investors especially in Ghana and Africa to come and invest in the region. We are happy the Kenyan High Commissioner is here today, and we hope he will facilitate the collaboration between the two countries to ensure development which will be of benefit to us all”.

The Kenyan High Commissioner, H.E Eliphas Barine assured the Minister of his commitment to push for investors from Kenyan to the Oti Region.

According to H.E Eliphas Barine, Oti Region is a dream place for any investor.

He said, Kenya is ready to collaborate with any African country as development of the African continent is paramount to his people.

“Kenya is ready to collaborate with any other African country and with this, Oti Region is now a friend of Kenya. Fortunately, we have learnt that some parts of the Oti Region migrated from Kenya, and so we are ever ready to partner with our own people”.

“The region is very blessed with a lot of natural resources; rivers, plantations, beautiful tourists sceneries, and a host of others. Oti Region is a dream place for any investor, and we hope this new friendship with the region will bring about development and economic growth”.

The delegation, led by the Kenyan High Commissioner, included the Trade Attaché of Kenya and the Volta, Oti, and Eastern Regional Chairman of the Association of Ghana Industries, Dela Gadzanku.