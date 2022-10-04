The Liberian authorities have seized some $100 million worth of cocaine at a suburb in the capital, Monrovia, AFP news agency reports.

The seizure was made on Saturday in Topoe village with help from the US international narcotics agency.

Liberian Justice Minister Musa Dean is quoted as saying that a Guinea-Bissau national and a Lebanese suspect were arrested.

He described the haul as pure cocaine.

West Africa is favoured by drug cartels because of weak local law enforcement and a largely unsupervised coastline.

The drugs are flown or shipped across the Atlantic and then onto markets in Europe and the US.