The Executive Director of the African Center for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), Dr. Rasheed Draman, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to heed to demands by some Majority MPs for the removal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, from office.

The parliamentary analyst made the call after some aggrieved New Patriotic Party MPs led by Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, the Member of Parliament for Asante-Akim North Constituency, demanded the head of Mr. Ofori-Atta and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

Ofori-Atta has over the past few months endured intense pressure from a number of Ghanaians, especially patrons of opposition parties, who have been demanding his dismissal.

In an interview with Citi News, Dr. Draman said the call by the NPP MPs is not surprising.

“This is something that is so common with backbenchers in Parliament.”

“The president really doesn’t have a choice but to listen to the demands of these MPs. The last thing the president will want to do is to prevent another economic problem. The president has no choice not to sack the minister as it stands. The last thing the president will want to do is prevent another problem. If the president doesn’t act, we are going to have a difficult session and if the president acts, he is going to have a smooth budget session,” he noted.

Ghanaians have not given President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his appointees any breathing space due to current hardship, soaring inflation, high fuel prices, and free fall of the cedi among others.

The call by the NPP MPs comes a day after the Alliance for Accountable Governance (AFAG) demanded the head of the Finance Minister and Mr. Adu Boahen over the economic challenges.