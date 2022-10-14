A turkish educational organization called Turkish Maarif foundation has officially entered a partnership with a Muslim club Al-Hijra to establish a modern school complex at Spintex, a suburb of Accra

The Maarif Foundation has established 130 schools in 26 African countries and is a major distributor of academic scholarships across the continent.

Addressing the press at the signing ceremony of the Maarif International school, Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Ozlem Ergün Uluesen commended the establishment of the Maarif International School in Ghana and stated that the initiative will continue to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

“I consider this a very important step forward in strengthening our bond with Ghana. The vision of Maarif International School in Ghana is to become a world-class educational institution in line with international standards that nurtures students to be critical thinkers”.

Speaking to Citi News at the sidelines of the event, Executive Board Member of Maarif Foundation Yönetim Kurulu Üyesi stated that his outfit has also had discussions with the Africa Union(AU) to assist them in developing the quality of education across

“We’re about to sign an agreement with the African Union. We will have an office in the headquarters of the Africa Union in Addis Ababa to initiate and co-ordinate opportunities that will improve the quality of education in Africa.”