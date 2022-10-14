Former President John Dramani Mahama delivered a keynote speech at the opening of the Abuja Forum 2022 on the evolving China-Africa Agenda, organised by the Gusau Institute.

The Abuja Forum 2022 was a virtual forum, and President Mahama delivered his keynote from Addis Ababa, where he is attending the 10th Tana Forum.

He called for the retuning of Africa’s relations with China “to create a win-win situation for both partners.”

Of concern to Mr. Mahama is the trade deficit between the two.

“There has been some good news already, with China setting a target to increase its import of

products from Africa to $300 billion by 2025.”

He urged African countries to work towards reducing over-dependence on the exportation of natural resources.

“African countries must work with China to build manufacturing capacity, especially in light industries for

food processing, textiles, garments, and leather goods.”

Mr. Mahama noted that Ethiopia should be a model for relations with China.

“Today, it is reported that there are more than 400 Chinese manufacturing investments here, in Ethiopia, and the goods they produce are exported into the US and sourced by some of the major American buyers.”

Mr. Mahama further challenged the notion that China seizes assets of African Countries owing them.

“Between 2000 and 2017, China lent to African countries about $147 billion in long-term

financing. During that period, it also wrote off about $3.4 billion and restructured almost $15

billion in debts to African countries.”