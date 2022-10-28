The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, says former President John Mahama’s address on the economy is an act of bad faith.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Afenyo-Markin said the former President was trying to take advantage of Ghana’s struggles.

“The entire speech was for political convenience,” the Deputy Majority Leaders said.

“He is not making these calls in good faith. He is making these calls in an opportunistic context as though he is an alternative.”

Mr. Afenyo-Markin held that Mr. Mahama had also proven to have struggled to manage the economy.

Mr. Mahama was President for over four years, and was notably the first incumbent President to lose an election in Ghana.

“We are in political competition. Anything to say to sway the minds of people would be what he definitely would attempt to do.”

“We must also face reality and let him know and let his party know that they faced lesser challenges, and yet they were suffocated.”

Also speaking to Citi News, the Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyepong said the call for the dismissal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta, by John Mahama is unfair.

Though the former President said the Finance Minister position was currently untenable, Mr. Agyepong asked that did Mr. Mahama fire his Finance Minister when economic challenges forced Ghana to the IMF under his administration.

“President Mahama was in the vehicle when he took us to the IMF with his Finance Minister. Did he ever fire any Finance Minister?”