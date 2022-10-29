An aspiring Volta regional chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and former Member of Parliament for North Dayi, George Loh has showered praises on members of parliament from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and NDC, for responding to the call of intervening in the ongoing economic situation in the country.

The move according to the private legal practitioner is what the people of Ghana wants in this trying times.

“I believe the constituents of these parliamentarians will be happy about their representatives because their actions were prompt. This is why they are voted for to take actions that inures to their benefit”.

The minority has also filed for a censure to remove finance minister, Ken Ofori-Atta from office following Ghana’s Economic crisis.

According to the disgruntled MPs, they will not participate in any government business until the minister is removed from office or voluntarily resigns.

Just last week, George Loh called on the legislature to urgently summon the Finance Minister and others, to answer questions on the state of the economy.

“I think that parliament is important in this matter because it is the representative of the people. Their intervention will bring clarify to what is happening”.

He argues “because you know one of their functions is supervising the public purse and from the way things are going, they may need to invite the Governor of the bank of Ghana, head of the economic management team, they may need to invite the minister of finance and his team to get an explanation and find out what the minster is doing to turn this tide because it’s dangerous; I mean it’s throwing our economy out of gear and parliament has a responsibility to be seeing doing something to help the situation”.

Parliament is yet to begin debate on the censure but the former North Dayi lawmaker believes the intervention alone is enough commitment shown by the lawmakers.