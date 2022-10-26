Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu, is set to lead a demonstration to push President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to resign.

He wants Ghanaians to join him in what he says is going to be ‘Ku me preko reloaded’ because the President has failed to deliver.

Martin Kpebu is seeking to replicate President Akufo-Addo’s protest organised in 1995 to express misgivings over economic difficulties under the leadership of the late former president, Jerry John Rawlings.

More than 25 years after that historic demonstration, the current economic crisis and sufferings of Ghanaians have compelled the lawyer to lead a similar protest.

In a post on Facebook, Mr. Kpebu announced; “Ku me preko demo for God and country. Let’s join the ku me preko demo reloaded to force Akufo-Addo to resign.”

He has scheduled to lead the march on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at 7am.

Whilst appealing to Ghanaians to gather at the Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange for the protest, Mr. Kpebu said the President must without delay, fix the economy, end the cedi depreciation and the unbridled looting.