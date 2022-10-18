The Minority in Parliament has raised concerns about the number of judges appointed to the Supreme Court by President Akufo-Addo.

The Minority says the increase from 11 to 14 justices has the tendency to drain the resources of the state, contrary to the president’s claim of protecting the public purse.

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, made this known at an Appointment Committee’s vetting of newly appointed judges to the Supreme Court earlier today.

“If you take the fourth Republican period, we have seen a significant number of appointments by the President in the exercise of his powers in Article 144.”

“But note that President Mills contributed about 21.4%, John Dramani Mahama, 28.6%, and Nana Akufo-Addo, 78.6% from 11, to 14 Supreme Court judges. We wonder if he is mindful of the public purse.”

Haruna Iddrisu also says criticisms against the judiciary form part of political accountability and must thus be embraced by the judiciary.

“It is part of political accountability for us to demand that things are done, and done right,” he added.

The Justices being considered are Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Mr Justice George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Mr Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; and Mr Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.