President Nana Akufo-Addo has reiterated Ghana’s condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Nana Akufo-Addo says the attacks are unnecessary and an affront to global peace.

The President at the Asian Society of France Conference in Paris said “Whatever the fates are, Ghana my country, beacon of hope and stability in Contemporary Africa, vigorously condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine because, in this dependent world, the consequences of this affect the lives of the millions of my fellow Africans.”

‘Bombs from Russia-Ukraine war hitting our pockets in Ghana’ – Akufo-Addo

“The terrible events in Ukraine have a direct impact on our lives here in Ghana,” Nana Akufo-Addo has said.

Ghana’s economy is going through turbulent times as it is plagued with a number of challenges, including rising inflation and the rising cost of fuel.

The country’s currency is also suffering a depreciation, especially against the US dollar, while the public debt level has attained an unsustainable level.

The Akufo-Addo administration has blamed Ghana’s economic meltdown on a multiplicity of factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s recent invasion of Ukraine.