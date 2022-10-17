Self-styled evangelist, Patricia Asiedua, also known as Nana Agradaa has been granted GH¢50,000 bail with three sureties who must be civil servants earning not less than GH¢2,000 monthly.

However, Nana Agradaa is still in police custody. This is because she is facing charges at a different Circuit court on one count of charlatanic advertisement and five counts of defrauding by false pretence.

She is to report to the police every Wednesday.

The case has been adjourned to November 10, 2022.

Meanwhile, the prosecutor is expected to file all disclosures before the next court sitting.

The traditional priestess turned evangelist was arrested for allegedly swindling members of her Heaven Way Church at Weija.

There are currently two different cases against her.

In the first case, the police arraigned Nana Agradaa before the court on 10th October 2022 after her arrest.

The court remanded her into police custody to reappear on the 13th of October.

The Police on the said date brought the accused before the court where she was remanded again to reappear today, 17th October 2022.