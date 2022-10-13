Self-acclaimed evangelist Patricia Oduro, known as Nana Agradaa, has been remanded into police custody again.

The self-styled evangelist has been in police custody since her arrest for alleged money doubling.

She is expected to reappear in court on October 17.

Nana Agradaa is facing seven counts of defrauding by false pretense and charlatanic advertisement on TV and in a newspaper to lure her victims.

A viral video last Saturday showed aggrieved members of the church alleging that their leader, a one-time traditional priestess, had swindled them.

According to them, Nana Agradaa, also known as Mama Pat, had promised to double their money through her special spiritual purifications.

But she has denied the claims of fraud made against her.

Explaining herself in a video, she said, invited church members for service last Friday and gave out money to help them with their various businesses.