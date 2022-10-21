The National Democratic Congress has accused the New Patriotic Party of commissioning projects initiated under the Mahama government during the President’s recent tour of the Ashanti Region.

According to the party, President Akufo-Addo has failed the people of the region despite making numerous promises during the election period.

Addressing the press, the Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the NDC, Abass Nurudeen, said the underwhelming performance of the NPP vindicates the NDC.

“President, Akufo-Addo has very little to show for all his unprecedented borrowing,” Mr. Nurudeen said.

In contrast, he added that former President Mahama started legacy projects like the Kejetia Central Market, which President Akufo-Addo inspected during his tour.

But the NPP has vehemently defended the party’s infrastructure track record in the Ashanti Region.

Richard Ahiagbah, the Communications Director of the NPP, argued that in these matters, governance should be considered a continuum.

“They are the ones who will tell you that government is a continuum. All the debt they incurred as they are sitting in opposition now, who is paying it?”