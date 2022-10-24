The police have arrested two suspects at Anyinam in the Eastern Region in connection with disturbances and damage caused to properties during the Atiwa East NDC Constituency Elections on October 23, 2022.

The suspects allegedly engaged some people to attack and destroy some properties and also disturb the peace of the area.

The suspects have been identified as Patrick Anyimadu and Millicent Pennin.

Police in a statement said they are currently in police custody assisting investigation while efforts are underway to get the other accomplices arrested to face justice.

The National Democratic Congress held elections in constituencies nationwide to elect executives to lead the party at the constituency level for the next four years.