The National Democratic Congress’ election for new executives in the Ashiaman Constituency has been called off due to numerous challenges including shortage in total number of ballot papers printed for the exercise.

About 3,000 delegates gathered from 6am at the Agyiri Nyarko school complex at Jericho in anticipation to elect new executives, but the exercise was called off after several hours of waiting.

The delegates who were not happy with the conduct of their leaders are demanding answers.

A delegate who spoke to Citi News said ”we have been here since morning, only to be told it has been called off. We will not allow this. This is total nonsense.”

There were agitations in the constituency earlier over the delay in the election, as the delegates pushed for the poll to be postponed.

The ballot papers had not arrived at the voting centre as of 12:44pm.

The delegates said it would be difficult for the over 3000 delegates to vote considering the fact that, there’s no lighting system in place to illuminate the area when it’s time for counting of ballots deep into the night.

Meanwhile, the election has been postponed to 7:00 am on Sunday, October 23, 2022.