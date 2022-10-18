The Director of legal affairs for the National Democratic Congress, Abraham Amaliba, has cautioned candidates vying for various regional executives’ positions to run a clean campaign.

He noted that the party will need to emerge strong after the internal contest to wrestle power from the ruling New Patriotic Party, emphasising that, aspirants who emerge victorious will need the support of all aspirants to push to ensure total victory in 2024

Mr. Amaliba was speaking after the vetting of aspirants for various executive positions in the Northern regional capital Tamale.

“Aspirants should go ahead to campaign on issues. Aspirants should not attack personalities,” he said.

To the aspirants’ supporters, Mr. Amaliba said, “don’t go using violence to get votes. Our part is not known for that. Our party is a peaceful party.”

Fifty-three aspirants, including four persons, contesting the chairman’s position, have been cleared to contest.

One of the aspirants for the chairmanship position, Professor Abdulai Salifu, however, withdrew from the race before vetting, whilst one of the aspirants for the youth organiser’s position has been referred to the national office for further investigations into his candidature.

The NDC has slated the 22nd and 23rd of October 2022 for its constituency-level elections, the regional-level election will be held on the 12th and 13th of November 2022 and the national congress will be on December 17.