Some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Manhyia South Constituency are kicking against the use of the electoral album for the party’s internal elections.

The members insist the electoral album in its current form is fraught with discrepancies, which include the omission of names of card-bearing party members.

NDC Organizer for the Manhyia South Constituency, Kwabena Kwarteng, addressed a news conference in Kumasi.

“We were invited to a meeting, but it was a chaotic one that ended abruptly. There was no consensus or agreement because they still want to disqualify the genuine NDC party who have voted for the party.”

The aggrieved members want the party to address all outstanding issues before elections can be held in the area.

“We want a fair election, so party interest first. So we want them to compile a new register because the current register is not credible”, Kwabena Kwarteng added.

The NDC internal election in the Manhyia South Constituency was postponed due to voter register challenges.