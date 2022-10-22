A former Member of Parliament for Akwatia in the Eastern Region, Baba Jamal, says the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has done Ghanaians a great disservice.

The former NDC MP, on the sidelines of the Ayawaso East NDC constituency elections, said the governing party has done a lot to destroy President John Mahama’s gains.

He urged Ghanaians to take solace in the fact that the NDC, will return to save Ghanaians from their plight.

”What the people truly want is competent leadership. The NPP has not done so much, but the NDC is going to return, and when we do, we will restore the country. We have a representative who has been in the position he is vying for before. He is thus coming with a lot of experience.”

”The galamsey fight, for instance, has worsened since this government came to power. The President should have resigned if he had any dignity for failing Ghanaians woefully, but then, the NDC is coming back to rescue Ghanaians.”