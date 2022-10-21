The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has directed all elections of its constituency executives to be conducted in a day.

The party has set aside Saturday, October 22 to Sunday 23, 2022 to hold its internal elections at the Constituency level.

This means constituency election officers must choose either of the days to hold the polls. Failure to do so, according to the statement, will attract sanctions.

This directive included all Constituency Youth and Women conferences.

“All regional party secretariats, regional election directorates and committees are to ensure that this directive is enforced and strictly adhered to, failing which sanctions will be applied”, the statement said.

The NDC has slated the 22nd and 23rd of October 2022 for its constituency-level elections, the regional-level election will be held on the 12th and 13th of November 2022 and the national congress will be on December 17.

But with just 24 hours to the start of the elections, confusion has rocked some constituencies already.

In the Suame Constituency, for instance, there is uncertainty over the holding of elections as some members are protesting the alleged omission of their names from the voters album.

This was after some angry members stormed the party’s office on Thursday and vandalised properties to protest the alleged removal of their names.

The aggrieved members are claiming their names have been removed and replaced with unknown ones as the party prepares to hold elections at the constituency level this weekend.

The names of members from 21 branches in the constituency are alleged to have been removed and replaced, and the affected party members are worried they could be disenfranchised in the upcoming elections.