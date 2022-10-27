The National Film Authority (NFA) of Ghana has signed a strategic partnership deal with VOX Cinemas, one of the largest film distributors in the region, to distribute and show Ghanaian films in cinemas in the Middle East.

This is in line with the authority’s cinema development agenda.

In partnership with the Meta Film Festival, the National Film Authority and VOX Cinemas will premiere some Ghanaian movies on the 27th, 28th, and 29th of October 2022 at the VOX Cinemas, Nakheel Mall in Dubai.

The grand VIP showing will take place at the same venue on the 3rd of November 2022 to open the cinema run of the three films in the UAE. The initial screenings will happen in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, with the onboarding of other countries in the Middle East as the opportunity grows.

The three films, Single Not Searching, Terminus, and Borga are the first set of Ghanaian movies to be premiered in VOX Cinemas. It is projected that a successful run with the three films will open the door for other Ghanaian films across the region, as well as open the door for other African countries, since this is the first time that such a deal is happening for the continent and between the two regions.

VOX Cinemas is the region’s largest exhibitor, operating more than 600 screens across eight markets in the Middle East. An avid supporter of the film industry, it also operates a large regional film distribution business and content production company, which is dedicated to producing premium Arabic content that resonates with both local and international audiences.

This is the first time VOX Cinemas will be distributing and exhibiting films from any African country (excluding Egypt). Ghana is the first to secure the deal for three (3) Ghanaian films to open the doors for the sector to bring in the needed revenue and employment.

The deal was brokered between the CEO of the National Film Authority, Ms Juliet Yaa Asantewa Asante and Mr. Toni El Massih, Managing Director of Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas.

According to Ms Asante, distribution remains the largest gap in the film ecosystem in Ghana and the partnership between NFA and VOX Cinema opens the door for Ghanaian filmmakers to find new audiences and opportunities outside of Ghana.

Cinema remains the most viable distribution for films globally and this partnership is in line with NFA’s cinema development agenda to strategically open up distribution and exhibition space for Ghanaian filmmakers locally and globally.

Toni El Massih, Managing Director, Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas said,”The pandemic encouraged us to look to new regions for content, and we’re proud to partner with the National Film Authority to bring Ghanaian movies to our audiences and give them the exposure they deserve. This deal underpins our commitment to showcasing a diverse slate of premium content to the big screen to cater to the different tastes and preferences of our guests.”

The NFA is confident that this leap is the beginning of a bigger agenda to attract more film investment and co-productions into Ghana, to help brand Ghana, create jobs in Ghana through film, and sell Ghana as a tourism destination using film. Film Tourism is one of the most important channels countries have used to help meet their tourism goals. The NFA is also optimistic that this deal will directly impact the production values coming out of Ghana as only films that meet the required standards for Cinema exhibitions will be selected.

The NFA remains dedicated to guiding filmmakers on how to meet the requirements to screen in cinemas globally as it continues to work to open up distribution and exhibition opportunities for Ghanaian film makers globally