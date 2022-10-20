The National Labour Commission (NLC) has instructed striking members of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) to, with immediate effect, call off its ongoing strike.

This was arrived by the NLC after meeting with UTAG members on Thursday, October 20, 2022.

The Commission directed as follows:

That the parties engage fitter on the “Terms of Payment and other related matters. That both parties should bring to the engagement table, people with mandate to take and/or make decisions. That the engagement should be held in good faith That UTAG should call off the strike immediately That the parties are given two weeks to conclude their engagement on report

UTAG is on strike together with the Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU), Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG) and Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA).

They had suspended an earlier strike threat after meeting with the National Labour Commission.

But following a meeting with the National Labour Commission, the unions say the government has not honoured its side of the bargain.

The strike by the four Unions according to their leadership is to compel the government to reverse its decision to pay the 2022 fuel ex-pump allowance instead of the 2021 price.

Among their key concerns are the payment of vehicle maintenance and off-campus allowances.