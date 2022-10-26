Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otukonor has thrown his weight behind John Dramani Mahama in his quest to be re-elected as flagbearer of the party.

The Deputy General Secretary, who is also aspiring to be the General Secretary of the party, said no one comes close to the former President.

“I support John Mahama, even though I am not necessarily supposed to support anyone as a General Secretary hopeful. But then, I do not know if anyone else is going to contest him. Because he is the only one I know, I am comfortable throwing my weight behind him.”

“I doubt if anyone with aspirations of becoming a flagbearer will contest. Anyone who comes forward to contest him [Mahama] may have other motives. I’m not so sure the person is going in to win.”

He said, “John Mahama is not only the best bet for the NDC, but for Ghana.”