The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has fined nine oil marketing companies GH¢2,215,000 for engaging in illicit third-party trading of petroleum products, and unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

The companies are Bello Petroleum, Jas Petroleum, Oval Energy, Kros Energy, Safety Petroleum, Santol Energy. The rest are Riseglobe Energy, Sayon Energy and Cigo Energy.

A release issued by the NPA directed “Cigo Energy to pay a fine of GH¢725,000.00 comprising GH¢30,000.00 for engaging in third party supplies for the second time and GH¢695,000.00 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.”

Sayon Energy was fined GH¢425,000.00 comprising GHS10,000.00 for engaging in third-party supplies for the first time and GH¢415,000.00 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

Bello Petroleum was slapped with a fine of GH¢120,000.00 comprising GH¢10,000 for engaging in third-party supplies for the first time and GH¢110,000.00 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

Jas Petroleum is to pay a fine of GH¢65,000.00 comprising GHS10,000.00 for engaging

in third party supplies for the first time and GHS55,000.00 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum

products.

Oval Energy will also pay a fine of GH¢245,000.00 comprising GH¢10,000.00 for engaging in

third-party supplies for the first time and GH¢235,000.00 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

Kros Energy was sanctioned to pay a fine of GH¢295,000.00 comprising GH¢10,000.00 for engaging in

third-party supplies for the first time and GH¢285,000.00 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum

products.

Safety Petroleum will pay a fine of GH¢200,000.00 comprising GH¢10,000.00 for engaging in third-party supplies for the first time and GH¢190,000.00 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

“That Santol Energy will pay a fine of GH¢75,000.00 comprising GH¢10,000.00 for engaging in Third Party Supplies for the first time and GH¢65,000.00 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products.

“Riseglobe Energy pays a fine of GH¢65,000.00 comprising GH¢10,000.00 for engaging in Third Party Supplies for the first time and GH¢55,000.00 for the unlawful lifting of petroleum products,” the release stated.