The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has dispelled claims by the New Patriotic Party that 29, instead, of the 46 E-Block projects former President John Dramani Mahama makes claims to were completed.

The NDC said the Mahama government, in its bid to enhance access to Secondary Education, awarded a total of 124 Community Day Senior High School (E-Block) projects and completed about 50 of them by December 2016, out of which 46 were personally commissioned by President Mahama.

“The handing-over notes of the former Minister of Education under the NDC/Mahama government, the venerable Prof. Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang bears out this fact.”

It further noted that each of the Community Day Senior High Schools had an ultra-Mordern library, furnished classrooms, ICT laboratory, Biology laboratory, Physics laboratory, Chemistry laboratory, General Science laboratory, a school bus for students and a pick-up vehicle for office staff among others.

The party insists that all these facilities were inspected by the President, the Chiefs, community leaders and the media during the commissioning.

“Interestingly, the first Minister of Education of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government, Mathew Opoku Prempeh is on public record to have said in 2017 that the NDC/Mahama government completed 46 Community Day Senior High Schools. This was widely reported by the media. The internet never forgets.”

“Post-facto this public admission by their own Minister of Education, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government in a futile effort to distort the superior record of the NDC/Mahama government deceptively reclassified some completed E-Block projects as uncompleted, thereby reducing the total number to 29. This so-called reclassification was largely done on the contrived and flimsy grounds that some of the 46 completed E-blocks had no furniture even though the physical structures had been fully completed.”

“The attached document (stamped fake) being circulated by hired NPP apologists on social media is a product of this warped thinking and should be treated with utmost contempt.”

The party attached a list of Community Day Senior High Schools that were completed and/or commissioned by former President John Mahama before exiting office.

1. Seventh Day CDSHS- Abease, Pru West

2. Dermaa CDSHS- Dermaa, Tano South

3. Lambusie CDSH- Lambussie District

4. Nchumuru CDSHS- Krachi

Nchumuru

5. Maame Krobo CDSHS- Kwahu, Afram Plains South

6. Kwabenya CDSHS- Ga East

7. Atta Mills CDSHS- Ekumfi Otuam

8. Nkwanta CDSHS- Nkwanta

9. Nyanoakwaboah CDSHS- Upper West Akyim, Adeiso

10. Adobewora CDSHS- Atwima Mponua

11. Adugyama CDSHS- Ahafo-Ano South

12. Bamiankor CDSHS- Bamiankor, Nzema East District

13. Nsawora Adumafa CDSHS- Sefwi Akontonbra

14. Takorase CDSHS- Akwatia, Denkyembour District

15. Frafraha CDSHS- Madina, Accra

16. Katamanso CDSHS- Kpone Katamanso, Accra

17. Volo Community Day- North Tongu

18. Loggu CDSHS- Wa East

19. Zulugu CDSHS- Binduri

20. Daboya CDSHS- Daboya

21. Wapuli CDSHS-Saboba

22. New Longoro-Kintampo

23. Asuosu CDSHS- Offinso North

24. Agric Nzema CDSHS- Kumasi Metropolis

25. Kwamekrom CDSHS- Oti

26. Diaso CDSHS- Upper Denkyira West

27. Kyekyewere CDSHS-Upper Denkyira East

28. Moree CDSHS- Abura Asebu Kwamankese

29. Namanwora CDSHS- Agona East

30. Sankor CDSHS- Ahanta West

31. Awutu Bawjiase CDSHS- Awutu Senya West

32. Awutu Ofaakor CDSHS- Awutu Senya East

33. Anum Apapam CDSHS- Ayensuano

34.Avenorfeme CDSHS- Akatsi South

35. Fodoa Nkwanta CDSHS-Kwahu West

36. Mem Chemfre CDSHS- Kwahu, Afram Plains North

37. Yabram CDSHS- Dambai

38. Krobo CDSHS- Techiman North

39. Agona Fankobaa CDSHS- Agona West

40. Gyaman CDSHS- Gomoa Gyaman

41. Enyanmaim CDSHS- Ajumako Enyan Essiam

42. Kanjaga CDSHS- Builsa South

43. Pakoso CDSHS- Asokore Mampong

44. Gambigo CDSHS- Zuarungu, Bolga East

45. New Longoro CDSHS- Kintampo North

46. Kwamekrom CDSHS- Biakoye District

Other Community Day Senior High School (E-Block) projects that were completed by the NDC/Mahama government but not commissioned and operationalized by December 2016;

1. Mion CDSHS- Mion Constituency

2. Apesua CDSHS- Yilo Kronos

3. Gyarko CDSHS- Techiman Municipality

6. Mpaha CDSHS- Central Gonja District

7. Bamboi CDSH- Bole Bamboi district

8. Obuasi kwabenakwa CDSHS- Obuasi among others.

Having borrowed more monies than all governments since Nkrumah put together with very little to show for, the NPP has shamelessly resorted to plain sophistry to distort the sterling and superior record of the visionary Nation Builder, H.E John Dramani Mahama.

He posits that President John Dramani Mahama stands tall relative to his record of investments not only in educational infrastructure, but in all sectors of the country.

“And no amount of lies can change this fact.”