Former President John Mahama’s spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, described the New Patriotic Party as stubborn after its members’ criticism of Mr. John Mahama’s speech on the economy.

Though some NPP members who commented on Mr. Mahama’s speech described it as hypocritical and in bad faith, among others, Mr. Ofosu said the NPP needed to show humility given the current economic crisis.

“It is a bit disappointing that they remain obstinate and have not shown any inclination towards addressing the problems we face.”

“Any objective-minded Ghanaian who listened to the former President on Thursday would admit that he spoke to the issues in a manner that they should be spoken to.”

Among other things, Mr. Mahama urged the President to cut down on the size of Presidential staffers, reduce the number of ministers to 65, jettison the Finance Minister and stop funding the national cathedral project.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu added that the NPP was certain to lose the next election because of its manner of governance.

“I am certain that if they do not listen to the wise prescription as put out by President Mahama, it is only a matter of time before the people boot them out at the earliest opportunity and then they will learn in humility in opposition”.