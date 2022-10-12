The Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah does not think the governing New Patriotic Patriotic Party (NPP) deserves another chance.

He said the governing party has “done enough breaking already and should not be allowed to break the eight.”

“They have broken the country, the economy, infrastructure, the educational system. In fact, everything that is worth breaking. The country is a mess,” he added.

He believes “beyond a shadow of doubt” that apart from the Kwame Nkrumah government, the NDC government with its PNDC antecedent has been the most effective and is the best option for Ghanaians.

“We are talking about rural electrification, supply, decentralization, in fact, we have paid a critical role in spearheading every single development drive in the country.”

Mr. Afriyie Ankrah added that the opposition party is strategically positioned to win the 2024 election “and bring Ghana out of the mess it finds itself.”