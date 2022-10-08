Kofi Adams, the Member of Parliament for Buem believes the National Democratic Congress is the only political party that has what it takes to tackle Ghana’s hurdles in ending illegal small scale mining widely known as galamsey.

He insists the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) renewed fight against the menace will amount to nothing, adding that Akufo-Addo has shown no sign of seriousness in addressing galamsey which currently appears to be one of the country’s major problems.

“This government has totally failed. It has no business talking about galamsey. They have no blue print as to how to deal with the issue. The NDC still believes that a well, proper and regulated small scale mining beyond what we have now is the way to go so that reclamation of land will follow.”

“The NPP has failed and we know that the NDC as a party will do better any day and time in terms of managing galamsey. The NDC will always do a better job.”

The legislator was speaking on Citi FM/TV news analysis program, The Big Issue on Saturday.

Kofi Adams said the NDC is ready to curb the illegal mining menace across the country if voted into power in 2024.

He emphasized that, although President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pronounced his commitment to eradicating galamsey, the NDC feels there hasn’t been a determined effort in combating the problem due to his inability to punish culprits.

“If we are talking about failure, clearly the NPP has failed this fight. I don’t know why any body should be worried about the position of the NDC – my political party, we exist seeking for power to offer appropriate measures to the problems confronting this country and galamsey is one of them and the NDC will talk about it because we know we can offer better leadership in dealing with this problem that confronts us”, the Buem MP stressed.

The fight against illegal mining has been met with various setbacks forcing President Akufo – Addo to meet with the national House of chiefs and Metropolitan Municipal District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in a bid to finding permanent solution to the canker.