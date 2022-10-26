Eugene Boakye Antwi, the Member of Parliament for Subin, has told the Minority in Parliament not to count on the support of the 80 Majority MPs who also want the removal of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Antwi said the 80 Majority MPs opposed to the Finance Minister were simply making an appeal to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“I don’t think we are going to support the NDC to remove our Minister. We have just made a separate call to the President of Ghana.”

“We are on a different tangent; not the same as the NDC. They are going through a censure motion,” Mr. Antwi said.

The MP also said the stance of his caucus members is to show that there was an objective assessment of the performance of the Finance Ministry.

“We have demonstrated to the whole country today that it is not NDC members seeking the removal of Ken Ofori Atta. It is rather his own members of Parliament who are not happy with the performance of Ken Ofori-Atta.”

On whom should replace Mr. Ofori-Atta, Mr. Antwi said a fellow MP would be preferable.

“The president has a pool of competent people in Parliament who can easily replace Ken Ofori-Atta… we want a minister who will come out and work with us.”

Commenting on the stance of the MPs, the New Patriotic Party Communications Director, Richard Ahiagbah, there will be dialogue with the MPs opposed to the Finance Minister and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

“In the spirit of that dialogue, a position will be realised, and I think that right now, there isn’t any real position one way or the other to communicate,” Mr. Ahiagbah said on Eyewitness News.