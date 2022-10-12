The National Service Scheme (NSS) has released the postings of a total of 115,240 prospective national service personnel for the 2022/2023 service year.

The prospective service personnel include the year 2022 eligible Ghanaian graduates from accredited tertiary institutions in the country, defaulters who submitted their applications for postings, and private registrants.

Printing of appointments will only be done from Monday, October 17, 2022.

The validation and registration at all regional centres across the country would begin on Monday, October 24, 2022, and continue till Friday, December 30, 2022.

This is to accommodate prospective service personnel who are yet to complete their academic programmes.

The scheme advised that to minimize excessive crowding at the validation centres, all national service personnel must schedule appointments online and visit the validation centres on the scheduled date and time for validation with strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol guidelines.