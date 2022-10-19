Three persons have reportedly sustained gunshot wounds after some youth allegedly clashed with military officers at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The youth had mobilized to rescue their colleagues who were reportedly trapped in a mining pit belonging to AngloGold Ashanti on Tuesday.

An altercation ensued between the youth and the military officers, leading to alleged gunshots being fired.

The injured victims have since been hospitalized as police have begun investigations into the matter.

President of Obuasi Youth Community Mining Association, Emmanuel Kofi Ayamga narrated the incident to Citi News.

“The place we used to mine has been blocked, so anyone who goes there is arrested. So when the others went to rescue their colleague, they were shot. That is what happened.”