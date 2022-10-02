Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panyin, the Overlord of Akyem Abuakwa State, has reiterated calls for government and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to review the community mining project.

The environmentalist who on several platforms has stated that the community mining project is galamsey in disguise says farmlands and water bodies are still being degraded and polluted.

The Okyeman Environmental Taskforce who assisted the Kibi Divisional Police in a special galamsey operation at Asaman Tamfoe has come under serious social media condemnation after shots were fired in the community.

Speaking at the climax of this year’s Cocoa Day celebration in Suhum over the weekend, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin who condemned recent surge in galamsey, sale of farmlands to illegal miners and the exemption of chiefs in policymaking said “actions of environmental task force is just to protect the future of children in the country.”

Reacting to various allegations levelled against traditional leaders for the worsening state of illegal mining in the country, Okyehene Amoatia Ofori Panin said “no farmer has the right to sell off farmlands to illegal miners and no chief has the financial prowess to purchase excavators which are mostly used for illegal mining.”