One more person in connection with the disturbances at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) which involved members of the University Hall and Unity Hall has been arrested.

The accused person, was picked up following a bench warrant issued by the Asokore Mampong District Court.

This brings to six, the number of persons standing trial in relation to the disturbances which led to injuries to students and destruction of properties including nine cars.

So far, out of the six persons who are standing trial, five are students while one is an alumnus.

Four of them are currently in police custody while two including the alumnus have been granted bail by the high court.

During the court proceedings on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the lawyers for the other suspects in custody prayed the court to grant their clients bail. The Asokore Mampong District Court presided over by her worship Hilda Esther Wryter however declined.

The prosecutor handling the case, ACP Kofi Blagodzi spoke to the media after the court proceedings.

Lawyer for one of the suspects , Elvis Ofori Asante says he is disappointed that his client has been denied bail.

In separate development, the six students of KNUST who have been accused of gang-raping a student have once again been denied bail after they appeared before the Asokore Mampong District Court.

The two cases have been adjourned to October 13, 2022.