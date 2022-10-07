One person has died after he got trapped in his room following the spillage of the Weija Dam.

The deceased is believed to be 55 years old.

According to sources, his body was discovered by his relative on Thursday October 6.

The spillage of the Weija Dam which began on Sunday left many residents of Tetegu, Weija, Ashbread and other communities homeless as the spilled water took over their homes and businesses.

Properties including television sets, mattresses among other things running into thousands of cedis were also destroyed in the process.

Citi News gathers that the deceased was a truck pusher who had not been spotted two days after the spillage began.

His body has currently been deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue for autopsy.