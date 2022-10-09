Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor has officially announced his bid to lead the party as its new General Secretary, taking over from Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah who has served in that capacity for 17 years.

In a live broadcast on his social media platforms, Mr. Otokunor pledged his resolve to work towards ensuring the party returns to governance and take over from an administration that has “plummeted the country’s economic fortunes and left millions in despair”.

According to him, he has had the privilege of learning from the best in the party and from his boss and mentor, Asiedu Nketiah hence, placing him well enough to take over as General Secretary of the NDC.

“In recent times, our party has gone through one of its most difficult phases, since 1992. We have been through 2 major elections in an environment, that can be best described as hostile, unfair and undemocratic, yet in the face of these challenges we have demonstrated resilience, determination and have come together to work for our collective progress.”

“This happens at a time when the Akufo-Addo, Bawumia government have plummeted the country’s fortunes and left millions of Ghanaians in economic despair… I, all these times, as I served as Deputy General Secretary, have never lost touch with you. I have learned from the best and the party”.

Dr. Otokunor who served as the founding registrar of the NDC’s Ghana Institute of Social Democracy reiterated the resolve of himself and the NDC to work towards putting Ghana on the path of progress and prosperity.

“I know how important for you, the Ghanaian public, that the NDC forms a government in 2025, to deliver this country from the clueless, tyrannical NPP and put Ghana back on the path of progress and prosperity,” he added.

The opposition National Democratic Congress is expected to hold its regional conference in October 2022 to elect its regional executive members, while that of national executive members will be held in November 2022.