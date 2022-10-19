Parliament will resume from recess on Tuesday, 25th October 2022.

A statement from Parliament said 66 Bills are expected to be presented before the House during this session of Parliament.

These include the Affirmation Action Bill, 2022, Ghana Housing Authority Bill, 2022, Minerals and Mining (Amendment), 2022, Small Scale Mining Bill, 2022, Petroleum Revenue Management (Amendment Bill, 2022

The Constitution of the Republic of Ghana (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

A Private Members Bill which was referred to the Council of State will also be presented before the House.

Eleven Bills are currently at the committee level, of which seven are Public Bills and four are Private Members bills.

Among them include the Intestate Succession Bill, 2022 at the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, the Armed Forces (Amendment) Bill, 2022 at the Committee on Defence and Interior, the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and the Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021 at the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs and the Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2021 at the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs.

There are also Instruments at various stages to be presented before the House.

The Speaker is expected to admit Papers, Petitions, Motions for Debates and Questions to be answered by sector ministers during this meeting.

Other events during this meeting are the presentation of the annual budget for 2023 and the festival of nine lessons and carols.