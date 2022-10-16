Four worker unions in the public universities of Ghana will strike from October 17 to demand better conditions of service.

They had suspended an earlier strike threat after meeting with the National Labour Commission.

But following the meeting, the unions say the government has not met its side of the bargain.

In a statement, the unions said they were expecting the government to present terms of payment and other related issues.

“However, the Employer failed to present the “terms of payment” for the Vehicle Maintenance and Off-Campus Allowances, which are the main issues in contention, as directed by the NLC,” the unions noted.

According to them, the government instead suggested the formation of a 10-member committee to address only the Off-Campus Allowance.

“The leaders of the four (4) Labour Unions rejected the “suggestion” and rather pushed for an enforcement of the 2022 adjusted fuel ex-pump rate of GH¢10.99, thus, the meeting ended in a stalemate.”

The unions set to strike are the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU), Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG), and the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA).