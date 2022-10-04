The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has directed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to compensate customers affected by its prepaid vending and metering glitch.

The directive according to the PURC is in line with the breach of the ECG’s statutory obligations.

The ECG had ruled out any payment of compensation following the vending failure in its prepayment system which has affected consumers for the past one week adding that, such a decision f considered will be made on a case by case basis.

But in a statement issued today, Tuesday October 4, 2022, the PURC said, “it hereby orders ECG to pay compensation to the affected customers”.

This it says, is in compliance with the law and a demonstration of good customer service.

These compensations will come in the form of one-time electricity credit commencing 1 October 2022 and ending October 7, 2022.

Life consumers are to be given GHS 15 credit equivalent while those in the residential and non-residential are to receive GHS 120 and GHS 240 respectively.

The loss suffered by commercial and industrial institutions are to be reimbursed with penalty units equivalent of GHS GHS 480 and 1, 200 as a show of responsive customer service.

Persons to benefit from the compensation include customers in Volta, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkwakaw and Tafo.

The utility service provider shall additionally adopt immediate measures to increase staff output and responsiveness to customers, including extension of working hours at all affected locations to 8pm and engage temporary staff to ensure that affected customers are speedily attended to and are credited with the approved compensation by the said deadline.

“ECG shall issue widespread notifications to inform customers of the compensation due to them. ECG shall maintain accurate records of measures taken to comply with this order including the number of temporary staff engaged (if any), for purposes of regulatory monitoring”, the PURC added in a statement.