Families of the victims of the Ejura disturbances have submitted a joint petition to the Appointments Committee of Parliament asking the committee not to confirm Justice Kingsley Koomson as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

Their request is in connection with his role in the work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee that investigated the killings that occurred at Ejura in the Ashanti Region.

In the petition, the families said, they believe that Justice Koomson lacks the moral conviction and integrity to be on the Supreme Court bench.

They argue that his record with the Ejura Committee shows that he is not up to the task and that he failed when he was entrusted with a national duty requiring that he demonstrates the necessary independence of thought, moral conviction, and integrity.

The families are therefore appealing to the appointments committee to reject the nomination of Justice Koomson.

“Having watched the ongoing proceedings of the Appointment Committee of Parliament regarding the nomination of Justice Kingsley Koomson, and noted the responses Justice Koomson provided to questions asked of him with respect to the fact-finding Committee which he chaired in relation to the Ejura killings”.

“We the victims and families of victims of the Ejura incidents deem it morally compelling to submit this memorandum, and to express on formal record why we consider that the nomination of Justice Kingsley Koomson to the Supreme Court should not be approved”, portions of the petition sighted by Citi News read.

Read the full petition here.