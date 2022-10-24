The Railway Workers Union has called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to immediately direct the Railways Ministry to release some GH¢6 million realized from the auctioning of scrap metals of Ghana Railways Company Limited.

This, they say, will help purchase fuel and finance other operational costs to save the Railways company from collapsing.

Speaking to Citi News in Takoradi, the General Secretary of the Railway Workers Union, Godwill Ntarmah, said the Railway company is “on the verge of collapse and unable to buy fuel to run its manganese haulage lines as well as pay workers their two months’ salaries in arrears.”

They are therefore appealing to government to release the funds to ensure the company survives.