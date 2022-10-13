Metro Mass Transit Limited has described as unfair calls for its Managing Director to be removed because of unpaid salaries.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, George Asante, the company’s Head of Communications, urged striking workers to consider the company’s struggles.

Mr. Asante noted that fuel price increases have affected the revenue generation of the company, as an example.

The company is unable to increase fares to keep up with fares.

Metro Mass Transit has 187 buses, expected to generate enough revenue for 2,000 workers nationwide.

“The Managing Directors are not necessarily the problem. The Problem is about the challenges that the company is facing, and the challenge we are facing is the inadequacy of the buses,” Mr. Asante said.

He lamented further that the company also cannot mobilise enough for statutory payments.

“We have a gross salary wage bill of GH¢3.9 million. With the 187 buses we are running, we are not able to mobilise enough to pay these things and other overhead costs.”

Mr. Asante expressed hope that salary arrears would be settled by Friday.

Workers of Metro Mass Transit Limited are embarking on a sit down in protest of what they call five years of incompetent administration by the management of the company.

Aside from the salary arrears, the striking workers said they had other grievances with the way the company was being run.