The Ghana Revenue Authority has directed Ghanaians who have been wrongfully charged the E-Levy on their first GH¢100 transaction to report to their charging entities for redress.

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to complain about unlawful charges on their transactions, even though they have successfully linked their Ghana Card details with their SIM cards.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show, Head of Project Management at GRA, Isaac Kwabena Amoako, explained that the various charging entities may have not updated the Ghana card details of their customers, thus the wrongful deductions.

“We are aware of these wrongful charges. The good news is that there is an avenue for customers to make complaints when there are wrongful charges. What we have also noticed is that customers have gone to the charging entities, especially the banks, to update their information, but the charging entities have failed to update same with GRA.”

“Anyone who has been wrongfully charged has an obligation to report to their charging entities. They are not supposed to reach out to GRA. Coming to us means that you are reporting the charging entities. You only report to us when you do not get the desired results after contacting your charging entities.”