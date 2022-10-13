The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed staff of public universities to go back to the negotiation table with the Ghana Tertiary Education Council (GTEC) and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) over their concerns.

This was the outcome of a meeting between the NLC and four worker unions including the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Tertiary Education Workers Union (TEWU), Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana and the Ghana Association of University Administrators.

The Unions threatened to embark on an indefinite strike, from today, Thursday, October 13, 2022, if government failed to resolve issues regarding their conditions of service.

The parties are expected to report to the National Labour Commission next week with a resolution.

The unions are displeased with what they refer to as a ”blatant unilateral variation of service in the face of hostile economic conditions.”

They have given government and all stakeholders “one crucial week to reverse the directive that seeks to negatively compromise the Conditions of Service of university workers.”

The leadership of the union had urged all members to remain calm, as they will resist any attempt by government to vary the terms of their agreed condition of service without due process.