The Royal Senchi Hotel has been adjudged Ghana’s leading hotel at the recently organised World Travel Awards.

This was announced at the industry awards event which took place in Nairobi, Kenya to recognise outstanding hospitality companies across the continents for hitting certain milestones in the global hospitality space.

A number of selected hotels and resorts as well as individuals and groups were brought together for one of the most important events in the travel and tourism world.

A statement by the organisers said “World Travel Awards was established in 1993 to acknowledge, reward and celebrate excellence across all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries, and is recognised globally as the ultimate hallmark of industry excellence”.

The awards are won by votes cast across the globe based on first-hand experience with a nominated facility.

The General Manager of Royal Senchi Hotel, Gerard Schraven, in a statement to the press noted that the recognition was for Ghana as much as it was for the hotel, saying the West-African country was the anchor of the resort’s brand.

He explained that the hotel’s recognition could be attributed to its representation of Ghana’s beautiful culture and tradition, which had been woven into its fine contemporary hospitality.

He added that the Royal Senchi Hotel would continue to “enhance its services and products to suit the dynamic taste of customers, and also strive to embody the wealth of indigenous royalty which it seeks to represent”.

For his part, the Head of Sales and Marketing, Mr Emmanuel Mensah expressed gratitude to the voting public, noting that much more would be done in the coming years to add to the satisfaction of customers.

He said the hotel took pride in being identified with Ghana’s rich resources and cultural prestige, adding the resort would not relent in doing its bit to project the country’s image worldwide.

He called on Ghanaians to be more appreciative of the country’s tourism offerings, as done by others from around the world.

Mr Mensah also added that the hotel was well positioned not only to receive visitors to Ghana for the coming festive season, but also to introduce them to the soul of the country through customer-tailored packages and services.

Considered one of Ghana’s premium hotels, the Royal Senchi hotel which was built in 2011 and officially opened in 2013, and has become a celebrated brand in Ghana’s hospitality space, offering indigenously designed world-class hospitality amenities to local and international guests alike.

The 35-acre resort makes creative and efficient use of its proximity to the Volta lake, affording guests luxury in a relaxing, peaceful and unspoiled atmosphere.

For its distinctive traditional architecture and service, the resort has over the years attracted many from all walks of life, especially guests with an appetite for plain luxury and originality.