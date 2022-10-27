The price of sachet water will increase from 50 pesewas to 60 pesewas from October 31, amid Ghana’s cost of living crisis.

A bag of sachet water, which many Ghanaians depend on because of the limited supply of potable water, will be selling for GH¢10.

But these recommended prices could be higher depending on the retailer.

In a statement, the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers noted that “in the open market, consumers may expect to purchase a bag of sachet water between GH12.00 and GH15.00 depending on the shop location.”

The various sizes of bottled water will sell between GH¢2.50 and GH¢5.00.

Sachet water producers cite rising fuel prices and other input costs as the reasons for the increase.

For example, it said Ghana Plastic Manufacturers Association (GPMA) released new prices of plastic films and preforms used in sachet and bottled water packaging.

“As a result, most packaged water producers are currently unable to purchase materials to the expected levels while others are not operating as they cannot afford the losses of 45% on their working capital,” the statement noted.